Environmental advice for Carlow businesses

ENVIRONMENTALIST Duncan Stewart, well known as the host of RTÉ’s Eco Eye series since 2002, will offer his expertise and guidance to businesses across Co Carlow. Exclusively available to businesses in the southeast, enterprises are invited to attend the free Green for Micro conference on Friday 15 October at 9.30am, hosted online via Zoom. To register, visit www.localenterprise.ie/Kilkenny

The Green for Micro conference is an opportunity for people to learn how to cut harmful emissions and make significant energy and bottom-line savings. It aims to support small businesses in the southeast and break down their environmental and sustainability challenges.

Keynote speaker Duncan Stewart will share his insights on how vital it is for businesses to address environmental issues within their business and how this will ensure the sustainability of small enterprises into the future. Expert speakers from 3 Counties Energy Agency (3cea) and the Southern Region Waste Management office will share useful tips on how to make simple changes. For example: how to manage waste in your business and how to access funding support for greener practices. The panel of speakers will demonstrate how investing time and resources in green issues will ultimately benefit small businesses.

The programme will begin with an introduction and a welcome from Fiona Deegan, head of enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny. She commented: “We want to encourage small businesses to learn more about how they can help Ireland move towards a greener net-zero economy. Beyond that, sustainable decisions make financial sense. We hope people will join us on 15 October to find out more.”

Grainne Kennedy, energy engineer with 3cea, said: “Even the smallest change in the consciousness of a business and tweaks to its manufacturing processes can make a big difference. Any business of any size can have a profound effect on the environment. We’re looking forward to telling people about the South East Green for Micro programme and how they can access funding to start their green journey today.”

Led by the Local Enterprise Offices in the southeast, in partnership with 3cea, the South East Green for Micro programme was launched in April 2019, funded by Enterprise Ireland to assist local businesses with their low-carbon transition. 3cea, an independent, not-for-profit energy agency, offered technical assistance for the project, helping participating enterprises to examine their energy, waste, water, procurement and transport needs and make more informed, environmentally-friendly choices.

For more information about energy grants available in the southeast, visit www.3cea.ie. To learn more about the Green for Micro conference on Friday 15 October at 9.30am, hosted online, visit www.localenterprise.ie/kilkenny