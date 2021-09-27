Gardaí appeal for witnesses after body discovered in Dublin’s Grand Canal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a body in Dublin’s Grand Canal.

The body, understood to be that of a man aged in his 20s, was found in the Grand Canal at Dolphins Barn on Sunday afternoon.

The body was removed from the scene and taken to Dublin City Mortuary where a post-mortem has taken place.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident but said they are treating it as a tragic accident at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Dolphins Barn area of Dublin 8, particularly along the Grand Canal, between the hours of 2am and 5am on September 26th to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling at the time with camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.