  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Investigation launched after man attacked with dumbbell during burglary

Investigation launched after man attacked with dumbbell during burglary

Monday, September 27, 2021

By James Ward, PA

An investigation has been launched into an aggravated burglary in Northern Ireland, during which a man suffered a fractured jaw after being assaulted with a dumbbell.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at the Lavinia Square area of south Belfast on Sunday night.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital after he was struck several times with a dumbbell when two men entered the premises on Sunday night.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield said: “At around 8.30pm, it was reported that two men entered a property in the area with one man armed with a dumbbell.

“It was reported that a man in his 20s was struck a number of times with the dumbbell inside the property during the incident.

“The man was taken to hospital with a fractured jaw and injuries to his face and arms.

“It is believed the men then made off towards the Ormeau Road in a white Transit van following the incident.”

One of the men is described as wearing a white jacket, blue jeans and a blue cap.

The second man is described as wearing dark-coloured clothing and a mask.

Detective Sergeant Fairfield added: “Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1270 27/09/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Help-to-buy scheme to be extended for first-time homeowners, says Varadkar

Monday, 27/09/21 - 9:17pm

Dun Laoghaire’s ‘last corner shop’ to close doors after 35 years

Monday, 27/09/21 - 8:48pm

Mourners asked to leave Covid patient’s funeral after not wearing face masks

Monday, 27/09/21 - 8:37pm