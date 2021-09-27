Minister checks out sports facilities on whistle-stop tour of Co Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

MINISTER of state for sport Jack Chambers enjoyed an action-packed tour of Carlow’s sporting facilities last week, seeing first-hand the extraordinary work being done by the county’s sporting volunteers.

The minister visited locations in Carlow town, Tullow, Bagenalstown and Borris, featuring a range of sporting endeavours from GAA to soccer and tennis to Special Olympics.

“During the tour, we met so many local clubs and education facilities and minister Chambers heard some great plans being made in Carlow,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“First we met representatives from St Leo’s, St Patrick’s College and Carlow Special Olympics Club. Then we met representatives of St Patrick’s Boys AFC (Graiguecullen) and Snooker and Billiards Ireland at the incredible location of Carlow College grounds,” added the local TD.

“Following this, we went to tour the Fighting Cocks GFC Club, where marvellous work is being done; then it was on to meet representatives of both Tullow Rugby Club and Tullow Tennis Club.

“Our next stop took us out to the GAA Centre of Excellence in Fenagh, which really is a terrific amenity. We spoke about new plans and we also discussed the concerns of clubs who could not meet us today, especially around funding,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

From Fenagh, minister Chambers then travelled to meet representatives from Borris Golf Club and CLG Muine Bheag Bagenalstown Gaels to hear some of their very promising plans.

“There are terrific volunteers and club people in Carlow and wonderful clubs and facilities. It was wonderful to be able to share this with the minister,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.