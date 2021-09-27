Petrol shortages not to be a concern for Irish motorists

Irish motorists are being told not to be concerned about petrol shortages in Ireland

This comes as the UK has seen a number of petrol stations run dry recently due to panic buying.

The shortage of petrol in the UK is a result of a shortage of thousands of HGV drivers – in particular those with specialised training for hazardous substances.

CEO of Fuels for Ireland, Kevin McPartland has said it is unlikely Ireland will face a similar situation.

“There is zero problem here,” Mr McPartland told Newstalk.

“Were not in the same situation at all in any way,” he added.

“We have no concerns about our capacity to maintain stocks at forecourts.”

In the UK, British prime minister Boris Johnson was considering sending in troops to deliver fuel to petrol stations following days of long queues at the pumps.

UK motorists have been urged by their government to stop “panic buying” petrol and return to their normal pattern of purchasing.