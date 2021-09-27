Rathvilly school gets go-ahead for extension

By Suzanne Pender

RATHVILLY NS received good news last week with confirmation that a long-awaited extension has been given the green light. The project involves the construction of a mainstream classroom en suite with assisted-user WC.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the approval from the department for the extension to the east Carlow primary school.

“I am delighted to announce that an extension to St Patrick’s NS, Rathvilly has been approved by the Department of Education,” she said.

“This is another sign of Fianna Fáil in government being committed to supporting our young people and schools through education,” the deputy added.