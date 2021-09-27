Walk-in vaccination centres open at colleges around the country

Walk-in vaccination clinics have opened at colleges around the country in an effort to get more young people vaccinated.

The joint initiative by the HSE and the Department of Further and Higher Education will see temporary pop-up vaccination clinics operating from Monday, offering vaccines to those who have not yet received the jab.

The walk-in appointments are open to everyone at the 15 sites, serving 20 higher level institutes. In total, 30 higher level institutions have signed up to be part of the programme.

Walk-in clinics are open for people aged 12 and older. Children aged 12 to 15 must attend with their parent or guardian.

Most walk-in clinics are for the first or second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

“Young people across Ireland have demonstrated their support for the vaccination programme and the incredible uptake rates have shown this,” David Walsh from the HSE said.

“The aim of this Vaccination Week is to enhance and promote vaccination uptake among young people as they start or go back to college this month and to ensure any students who have not been vaccinated yet, including international students, have the option to be protected.”

To receive a vaccine at a walk-in clinic, people must bring their PPS number (if they have one), their Eircode, mobile number, email address and photo ID.

The clinics will be offering the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the centre’s operating hours for walk-ins can be found on the HSE website.