Exciting exhibitions depict life in Carlow during lockdown

By Suzanne Pender

TWO new exhibitions made with and for the people of Carlow will open in Visual this week.

Carlow Portraits is a unique new work by artist Tadhg O’Sullivan that’s based on encounters with 43 older members of the Carlow community, while The Corona is an animated documentary film sharing the experiences of young people in their own voices during lockdown.

Both exhibitions open Tuesday 5 October, and run until the end of the month. Admission is free.

Carlow Portraits is comprised of slow-motion video portraits and wide-ranging audio interviews. An intimate and sensitive work, it invites the viewer to spend time with these remarkable people from Co Carlow.

The participants speak about life, the passing of time, cultural change and their extraordinary experience of Covid-19. These interviews were conducted during the individual portrait sittings. A website and archive (www.carlowportraits.ie) of this project has been made to host the images and stories and it will be launched on Wednesday 6 October.

Tadhg O’Sullivan is an internationally renowned filmmaker, sound designer, radio-maker and artist. He was born in Carlow and draws on connections with the local community to make this project deeply collaborative.

Carlow Portraits was created through the support of Creative Ireland.

The Corona foregrounds the experiences of young people aged three to 24 in their own voices during the rolling lockdowns of the pandemic in early 2021.

It is composed of drawings posted to Visual by young people and audio interviews conducted over phone and video calls.

The film portrays the experience of lockdown from the perspective of children in early-years settings, primary schools, afterschool care, young people from Comhairle na nÓg, early school leavers, third-level students who have just made the transition from secondary to third level and children and young people with disabilities.

Visual’s learning curator Clare Breen gathered audio interviews from 42 children across the region and over 250 drawings from young people ranging in age from three to 24.

These drawings were edited together into an animated film by award-winning Irish artist Daniel Tuomey and the film was scored with original music composed by Carlow-based composer Aoife Kavanagh.

The Corona was commissioned by Children and Young People’s Services Committees, Carlow (CYPSC) and produced by Visual Carlow.

For more information, see visualcarlow.ie