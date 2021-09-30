Portraits of a family

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Portrait of Paddy Connolly . Photo L/R Trish Purcell. Paddy Connolly, Helen Sutherland, Pat Courtney Artist and Tina Kavanagh. Photo Roger Jones

 

By Elizabeth Lee

It was a very special night, one filled with craic, music and not a little poignancy when the Connolly family had a gathering in Mick Doyle’s in Graignamanagh recently.

Paddy Courtney, a teacher living in Dublin and avid painter, had spent the long months of seemingly endless lockdowns, focussed on a project that would bring much happiness to his mother’s, Anna Connolly’s, family in south County Carlow. Using old and new photographs are guides and inspiration, he painted portraits of the family and organised a get together to present the wonderful works of art to the various subjects.

There were touching moments when the family members were presented with the portraits.

We were blown away by his talent. It was a night of mixed emotions to see the portraits of our loved ones, some of whom have passed away. Paddy gifted the pictures to the family and they’ll be treasured forever,” Tina Kavanagh, Paddy’s cousin, said.

 

Pat Courtney from Dublin on the left with Paddy Connolly. Photo Roger Jones

 

Photo L/R Majella Byrne , Pat Courtney, Walter Connilly and Mary Foley. Photo Roger Jones

Brian and Pat Courtney. Photo Roger Jones

 

L/R Margaret Connolly , Mary Conlon and Helen O’Shea

 

The portrait is of Elizabeth Butler. Photo L/R Sandra Greham, Tom Murphy, May Leacy, Pat Greham

 

 

 

 

