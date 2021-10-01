Aggressive father denied access to his child

Judge Desmond Zaiden recently revoked an order he had made allowing a man supervised access to his child, after a social worker voiced concerns over her own safety during such visits. This occurred at a recent sitting off the Family Court in Athy District Court, in front of Judge Desmond Zaidan.

This involved a family that had been before the judge on a number of previous occasions, and centred on access to a pre-teen boy who the judge had already met to get his side of the dispute.

“I remember him, he told me he loves both his parents,” said Judge Zaidan.

Solicitor Eoghan O’Connell told the judge however, that “Túsla wish to terminate your access order because it seems to be quite dangerous. The social worker is concerned for her own safety, not just the child’s,” he said. “The most recent access was problematic,” he said, before allowing the social worker in question to give her evidence.

“[The father] became quite vocally abusive to us and the child. He told us to shut our mouth and stand in the corner,” the social worker said.

“The child and the father spoke in [a foreign language] so we couldn’t be sure what he was saying to him, but the child was sobbing for three-quarters of the access,” she revealed.

“He [the child] told us he doesn’t like it when people argue,” said the social worker.

“The father had been very abusive all the time, and we had to threaten to call the Guards,” she said.

“On the way home we told the boy we’d stop off at a shop and he could buy himself something, but he said no, to go straight home because he wouldn’t feel safe,” she said.

“He also told us he’d be okay because he had his self-defence, which made us very concerned for a seven-year-old,” she added.

This was enough for Judge Zaidan, and he immediately vacated the access order he himself had granted less than three months previously.