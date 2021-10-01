Crumbling walkways force partial closure of Oak Park Forest Park

By Suzanne Pender

Dilapidated walkways at Oak Park Forest Park have forced the closure of some sections within the park for the winter months.

At yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne expressed his reluctance to be discussing an active travel programme aimed at encouraging more walking and cycling in our town, yet at the same time the council has restricted access to certain areas of Oak Park Forest Park.

“There are now restrictions in place at Oak Park Forest Park because of bad footpaths and no dates for their reopening or when the works will be starting, or when it will be completed … I have a huge concern closing those sections under these circumstances,” stated cllr Browne.

Carlow MD engineer Barry Knowles confirmed that following a review of the walkways within the forest park it was decided to close some sections for the winter period. He stated that funding had been granted for works in the forest park and the walkways would be reopened in early 2022.

“We are putting the project out to tender and would be hoping to have a contractor by early spring to have it reopen by late spring/early summer,” stated Mr Knowles.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said that funding of €200,000 was secured for Oak Park Forest Park to upgrade the walkways and he urged the council to pursue the project “as soon as possible”.