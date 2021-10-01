Death notices and funeral announcements

Kathy Doyle (née Byrne)

The Hollow, Knockballystine, Tullow, Carlow / St. Mullins, Carlow

Kathy died, peacefully, at her residence, in the presence of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Mickie, much loved mother of Eileen, M.J., Ann and Bernadette, dear sister of Nan and Mai and adored granny of Larry, Anna, Sara, Laura, Shane, Lorraine, Brian, Kieran and Brendan, mother-in-law of John, Seán, Barry and Angela. Pre-deceased by her siblings Eliz, Nellie, Essie and Mickie. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Kathy Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday in Saint Mary’s Church Ballyconnell, at 2 pm (church capacity is 50%) followed by burial in Crecrin Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on this link.

https://www.clonmoreparish.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only, please.

Kathy will depart her home on Saturday at 1.30 pm, on her final journey to the church, and you are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing. Messages of