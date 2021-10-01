Gridlock nightmare has become a major problem

By Suzanne Pender

TRAFFIC chaos has gripped Carlow town at peak times over the past few weeks, with more and more motorists now on the move.

At last yesterday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District, cllr Fergal Browne expressed his concern about the huge traffic build-up experienced on Burrin Street, blocking the street and impacting severely on the Kennedy Avenue junction at Carlow post office.

“Can you alternate the traffic lights at Burrin Street onto the Kilkenny Road, even for 20 minutes at peak times, because the traffic is backed up there and even blocking the junction at the post office,” he said.

Referring to plans under the Active Travel Programme for more pedestrians and cycle paths in the town, cllr John Cassin warned that “cycling to school was currently impossible with the volumes of traffic”.

“The town is completely chocked up from 8.30am to 9.15am,” said cllr Cassin. He added that the situation reaffirmed the urgent need for the southern relief road in the town.

Carlow MD engineer Barry Knowles stated that the council hopes to carry out improvement works at the Killkenny Road/Burrin Street junction by realigning the junction and traffic light timings.

“We can tweak it as much as we can, but the issue is the volume of traffic, but we will take a look at it over the next few days,” said Mr Knowles.

Cllr Fintan Phelan pointed out that the traffic problem was actually extending back to Graiguecullen and the Leighlin Road.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that she had received numerous complaints about traffic from members of the public in recent weeks, with travel times to schools and even short journey of ten minutes taking over an hour.

Cllr Dalton said that as people return to work and to schools, the council would have to observe how things progress over the coming weeks, but stressed “we need a relief road as a priority”.