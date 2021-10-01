Man (24) threatened to kick his mother’s teeth in

A 24-YEAR-OLD man who threatened to kick his mother’s teeth in unless she gave him money was spared a custodial sentence last week when he appeared in Carlow District Court because the mother said she didn’t want him to be sent to prison.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with breaching a safety order under section 33(1) of the ***Domestic Violence Act*** at his mother’s address on 22 September last.

In court, Sergeant Hud Kelly said that gardaí were called to the mother’s address on the day in question because the defendant had threatened to kick her teeth in if she didn’t give him money. The court heard that the son had been brought to Carlow Garda Station and that he spent a week in custody.

