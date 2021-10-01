Saturday’s record-breaking jackpot to top €19m

The winner of this Saturday’s lotto draw will become the biggest ever jackpot winner in Ireland as the prize fund now stands at over €19 million.

The record-breaking €19.06 million jackpot has been rolling since June, surpassing the previous record of €18.96 million on the way.

As the jackpot is now capped, no additional money will be added until it is won. The funds which would normally be added to the jackpot will instead go to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

The National Lottery estimates that an additional €1 million in extra prize money will flow down to the next prize tier as a result of the cap.

Tickets for this weekend’s draw can be purchased in-store, online or through the National Lottery app before the 7.45pm cut-off point on Saturday.