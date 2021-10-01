Teenager went on a crime spree

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy appeared in Carlow District Court via video link from prison to plead guilty to several charges of theft and one of possessing drugs. The teenager, who can’t be named because he’s a juvenile, is in custody in Oberstown Children’s Detention Centre and pleaded guilty to charges of thefts from various premises around Carlow town.

The charges, as outlined by Sergeant Hud Kelly in last week’s district court, include the theft of €230 in cash from the office of Murphy’s Facility Solutions in Deerpark Business Park, Carlow on 12 June 2020; the theft of €70 from a Bus Éireann bus in Hanover Bus Park, Carlow on 25 May 2020; and the theft of a lunch roll, valued at €4, from the Gala shop, Staplestown Road, Carlow on 2 August 2020.

Full report in next week’s paper