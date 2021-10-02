Carlow resident is new director of Teagasc



Frank O’Mara, new director of Teagasc

By Suzanne Pender

PROFESSOR Frank O’Mara this week began his new role as director of Teagasc.

The appointment was made by the Teagasc Authority in July with the consent of agriculture minister Charlie McConalogue.

A Co Carlow resident, Professor O’Mara is an agricultural scientist and sustainable livestock systems specialist with more than 30 years’ experience in technical and senior managerial capacities in agri-food research, education and development institutions.

Since 2009, Professor O’Mara has been director of research in Teagasc, leading the research directorate. Under his leadership, the number of peer-reviewed publications has increased from 258 in 2008 to 726 in 2020. This has ensured that Teagasc Research has had a major impact on the agri-food sector and government policy over the last decade, supported by national and EU funding and has facilitated the growth in the Walsh Scholarship programme.

Now living in Co Carlow, Professor O’Mara is a native of Lisronagh, Co Tipperary. He qualified with a first-class honours B Agr Sc from University College Dublin in 1987, winning the McGuickian medal and the Hussey Prize for agricultural economics in his final year.

He went on to obtain a PhD from UCD in 1993, completing his doctorate research at Teagasc, Moorepark.

In his early career, he was a senior lecturer, associate professor and researcher in UCD for ten years, specialising in animal nutrition and animal production.

Congratulating Professor O’Mara on his appointment, chairman of Teagasc, Liam Herlihy, said: “I look forward to working with Frank as director of Teagasc. He has a particular interest in sustainable agriculture and food systems and I am confident he will successfully lead Teagasc through the changes required to assist Irish farmers and the agri-food sector to meet the environmental, economic and social challenges facing the sector. I would like to thank Professor Gerry Boyle for his leadership of the organisation as director over the last 14 years.”