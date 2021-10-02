Circus appeals for recruits as Ireland faces clown shortage

A circus is appealing for recruits as Ireland experiences a shortage of clowns.

David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy’s Circus, said the circus is reaching out to those around Ireland “who feel that they can give it a go” as the Covid pandemic causes a shortage of performers.

Many clowns returned to their home countries when the first lockdown came into force in early 2020, Mr Duffy told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

With Duffy’s Circus now returning to touring after more than 500 days of closure, the family-run business is struggling to find recruits.

“Because all the circuses in Europe and in England have been up and operational for the past six months, that huge pool of EU artists are already back at work and up until last week we haven’t been able to even get visas issued for non-EU artists and entertainers,” Mr Duffy said.

“That’s why we’re trying to reach out for any of our folks at home who feel that they can give it a go.”

Clowning abilities

In order to be a clown, Mr Duffy says you have to be “really, really adaptable” and be able to think on your feet.

“When you go into the circus ring and you’ve got 700 to 800 people looking at you, no matter what sort of mood you’re in you have to light up that circus ring,” he said.

“A clown actually can be the loneliest place because you’re in there on your own and you have to be able to read your audience, in a short couple of minutes you have to be able to get a rapport going with them and interact and feed off them.”

Those unsure of their clowning abilities can also apply for job opportunities for HGV drivers, billers, mechanics, electricians and general circus operatives.

Anyone interested can see Duffy’s job appeal here or email [email protected]