Fizzy water shortage has burst my bubble

By Michael Godfrey

HAVE you noticed, irrespective of Covid, the gaps on our supermarket shelves? We are told it is a supply chain issue, but while that sounds plausible, it is difficult to understand how a couple of weeks’ disruption due to a cargo container blocking the Suez Canal can result in shortages all over the world.

But like the early days of the pandemic, we are only being drip-fed information. Everyone seemed to forget there is a shortage of 20,000 lorry drivers in Britain alone. But this can’t be blamed on the pandemic and no driving tests being held; rather, those drivers have returned to their Eastern European homes and haven’t bothered to return, such is the demand for paperwork caused by Brexit.

Initially I noticed that only the odd item was missing from the shelves and, truth be told, I got along nicely without them. I have a fondness for sparkling water. And yes, there is no shortage of it at filling stations, but I like to buy the 500ml size and in six- or 12-packs at the supermarket.

I drink a lot of the stuff, hence the bulk buying, but I must admit that I refuse to pay in or around €2 for a bottle of the stuff when, for a little more, I can buy six of them in a supermarket.

But everywhere I went, that space on supermarket shelves was empty. Despite repeated requests, no-one appeared to be able to give me an answer – until last week, when I discovered that the ingredient needed to put the fizz in my drink had been added to the hard-to-come-by list.

Then I read about queues at filling stations in England, because either they have closed altogether or they are rationing supplies due to a shortage of oil. Let’s be clear, there is no shortage of oil, it just isn’t in the right place at the right time.

God forbid that, like Covid, the problem spreads across the Irish Sea. I can remember 1979, when the country was in the grip of an oil crisis.

I was working in Clonmel at the time, but like all good chaps, I went home at weekends for the mammy to do the washing, so how did I get around the problem of getting enough petrol to make the weekly 58-mile trip?

Thanks to Frank Mulvey, who operated a filling station on Green Lane at the time, and a friend who worked in a filling station on Queen Street in Clonmel, my immediate needs were fulfilled, except one Saturday, when I had to go to Dublin.

Thankfully I used one of the back roads on the way home and, as luck would have it, I came across an old-fashioned one-stop-shop with a petrol pump at the front. I had to ask was it working, and when told it was, I couldn’t contain myself and topped up the tank before anyone could say stop. Happy days! I was sorted for another week.

But that was all very fine then – can you just imagine the mayhem a fuel shortage would create today? Most of the independent suppliers like Frank Mulvey are no longer in business and the one-stop-shops with the petrol pump outside are but a distant memory.

Yes, the service stations, as they are now called, where you can buy practically anything, including the odd drop of petrol or diesel, have taken their place, but let’s be honest, while good and all as they are – with much improved toilets – like most other ‘convenience’ stores, they have become totally impersonal, where the staff are only really interested in shouting out “next” rather than finding out how your day or week is going.

The annual frenzy to offload hard-earned cash, better known as Christmas, is fast approaching, but if something isn’t done quickly to sort out the supply chain, that ‘just in time’ system that everyone bought into a few years ago will suddenly become a complete waste of time.