Hacketstown care centre gets €23k funding boost

By Suzanne Pender

ST JOHN’S Caring Centre, Hacketstown has received €23,373 as part of the Covid Stability funding.

Welcoming the development, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “We all recognise the enormous contribution made by community and voluntary groups in delivering vital services, particularly during very difficult times.

“Covid-19 has brought challenges not just to communities but to organisations that serve them and this funding is vital to stabilise the financial position of this local organisation,” she said.

“I welcome the allocation for St John’s Caring Centre today, knowing the positive impact it will have.”

The Carlow TD said it is important as we emerge from the pandemic that we build on our mission to promote “rural and community development and to support vibrant, inclusive and sustainable communities”.

The funding is provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered through Pobal.