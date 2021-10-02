Housing situation in Carlow town at ‘crisis point’

By Suzanne Pender

THE scramble for housing in Carlow town is having devastating consequences for families and students with availability extremely low.

Cllr John Cassin stated at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District that the situation had reached crisis point with students who can’t get accommodation and rents of €1,000 a month being sought in Carlow town for a two-bedroom apartment.

“People can’t find anywhere to rent and HAP is not enough; it’s supposed to be 33% of an income, but people are paying up to maybe 50% of their income on rent,” he stated.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said she has been “overwhelmed” with the number of calls she’s received from people “scrambling for accommodation”.

“Students have nowhere to live,” she said, adding that the council should look at providing student-specific accommodation.

Cllr Andrea Dalton stated that “notice to quit and termination of tenancy” was “a huge problem at the moment. She reflected that she was fearful for the future unless more housing comes on stream.

Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan accepted that HAP was “causing difficulties” and reflected on the challenging market being experienced.

He said the council’s role was social housing, and accommodating students was not part of its remit.

Mr O’Donovan urged people who have received a notice to quit or termination of tenancy to engage with the council “as soon as possible” to allow time to seek alternatives solutions.

Cllr Wallace wondered if the government parties were suffering from “amnesia” before adding: “It’s your policies that have created this mess.”

She also referred to her recent notice of motion, which called for the introduction of rent caps, a ban on evictions into homelessness and to streamline CPOs of vacant homes yet was unsupported and defeated at a recent council meeting.

“The day after that motion at the county council, People Before Profit voted against 600 houses being built in Dublin for 600 families,” retorted cllr Fintan Phelan.