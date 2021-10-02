Kayaker rescued off Cork coast after alarm raised by golfers

  • Home >
Saturday, October 02, 2021

A kayaker had to be rescued from the sea after capsizing due to rough conditions off the coast of Co Cork on Friday.

A group of golfers on the Old Head Golf Links in Kinsale spotted the man in the water, who had been thrown off the kayak and had been unable to re-mount because of high swells, as reported by the Irish Examiner.

The golfers raised the alarm at 5.45pm and the Courtmacsherry All Weather Trent Class RNLI Lifeboat launched minutes later, with Rescue 117 and the Old Head/Seven Heads Coast Guard unit also tasked.

The RNLI crew members used a small inflatable boat to access the rocky inlet near the Old Head lighthouse and were able to pull the man from the water.

The man had left the Speckled Door pier earlier on Friday afternoon, attempting to round the lighthouse as weather conditions worsened.

Brian O’Dwyer, voluntary lifeboat operations manager with Courtmacsherry RNLI said they were relieved the man was rescued so quickly as there were strong westerly winds and four metre swells.

