Lotto players claim missed chance to win €19m jackpot amid ‘technical difficulties’

Some social media users are claiming a missed chance to win this evening’s record €19 million Lotto jackpot after the National Lottery experienced “technical difficulties”.

The €19.06 million jackpot, which has been rolling since June to surpass the previous record of €18.96 million, was not won in this evening’s draw.

In a post on social media ahead of the draw on Saturday evening, the National Lottery said its website and app were experiencing “some technical difficulties” due to high traffic volumes.

“Our technical teams are currently working to rectify the issue. Thank you for your patience while we try and resolve the issue,” the post said.

“Tickets for tonight’s #Lotto draw can still be purchased in-store before 7.45pm.”

A number of social media users called for this evening’s draw to be postponed until the technical difficulties had been resolved.

A potential winner of Saturday’s draw would have become the biggest ever jackpot winner in Ireland.

As the jackpot is now capped at over €19 million, no additional money will be added until it is won. The funds which would normally be added to the jackpot will instead go to the next lower prize tier at which there are winners.

The National Lottery has estimated that an additional €1 million in extra prize money will flow down to the next prize tier as a result of the cap.

Tickets for tonight’s draw could be purchased in-store, online or through the National Lottery app before the 7.45pm cut-off point this evening.

The National Lottery has been contacted for comment.