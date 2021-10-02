Two gardaí arrested following alleged assault complaint by teenager

Two gardaí have been arrested after a teenager made a complaint regarding an alleged assault earlier this year.

The teen alleges he was assaulted in the public office area of a south Dublin Garda station during an interaction which was caught on CCTV, according to The Irish Times.

Following the teenager’s criminal complaint, the two gardaí, one of whom is a sergeant, were detained for questioning.

Responding to queries from The Irish Times, a Garda spokesperson said the incident “remains under investigation”.

The arrests follow a separate investigation in which a Dublin-based Garda sergeant was suspended from duty “in connection with an investigation being carried out by the Garda anti-corruption unit”.

The garda is facing allegations of disclosing information about the extradition of Gerry Hutch from Spain earlier this week.

On Friday, the force also confirmed a garda member is currently suspended relating to an ongoing, unrelated investigation being carried out by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI).