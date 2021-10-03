Carlow student chosen for ambassador role at Maynooth University

By Suzanne Pender

A Co Carlow student has been appointed student ambassador at St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynooth.

Rathvilly native Alex Balfe Vicic, a third-year theology and arts student at Maynooth, applied for the role as she believes her experience of relocating for third-level studies can lend itself to her peers.

The appointment comes following a university-wide recruitment process, while this is the first programme to formally recruit and recognise the skills brought by students to such an important role.

“After searching available courses, I found the course for me: a degree in theology and arts. With smaller class sizes, approachable staff, friendly classmates and a beautiful campus, I quickly found myself a second home here in Maynooth,” said Alex.

“As a student ambassador, I hope to share my experience with others who might be studying further away from home. I also want to promote the wide range of subject options available within the faculty”, she added.

Alex is a past pupil of Rathvilly NS and Scoil Chlongais, Baltinglass. She is also an executive member of Maynooth’s student union and a volunteer with the youth development organisation Foróige.

The student ambassadors will be a vital link for incoming students, assisting with orientation activities, providing campus tours and being on hand with advice and recommendations on how best to transition from second level into life at university.

As part of their role, student ambassadors will also assist at university events throughout the year, passing on their first-hand experiences of life at St Patrick’s.

St Patrick’s Pontifical University recently began a brand refresh from St Patrick’s College, Maynooth.