Fab Fillies charity auction for breast cancer research

Ciara Stanley and Claire Power, left, with sisters Rachel and Miriam Hastings

By Elizabeth Lee

TWO businesswomen working in the agri sector have joined forces to raise money for breast cancer research by hosting a charity auction and by designing a special, bespoke ladies’ shirt.

Ciara Stanley,who runs Ardattin Embroidery, teamed up with Claire Power, who owns work clothing company Ballybar Ireland, to host a one-off charity auction night in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute, based in the National University of Ireland, Galway.

The institute funds a comprehensive research programme at the National University of Ireland, Galway led by Professor Michael Kerin.

In Ireland, one in nine women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime. It’s the second most common cancer in Irish women after skin cancer and is the most common cancer in women over 50.

“Claire and I wanted to do something in October for breast cancer awareness month. We’ve got to keep an eye on ourselves as women for breast cancer. Cancer doesn’t discriminate, so it can hit any woman at any time in her life,” Ciara told ***The Nationalist***.

The two women put their business acumen together to launch their Fabulous Filly pink work shirt, which was designed by Claire and manufactured through her Ballybar Ireland clothing company and then embellished by Ciara, who embroidered them with the relevant logos. The duo then brought Miriam and Rachel Hastings on board, two sisters who are influencers in the agri-world, to help promote the shirts.

“It’s really difficult to find a shirt to wear when working on the farm that’s comfortable and looks smart, so we came up with this idea. The shirts have been flying,” said Ciara. They cost €50, €10 of which goes directly to the National Breast Cancer Research Institute.

Not content with creating the Fabulous Filly shirt, Claire and Ciara decided to host a one-off auction to raise even more funds for the research institute. The event is taking place in Ballykealey House Hotel, Ballon on Friday 22 October, the date when Covid restrictions are lifted.

“It’s been so long since we’ve all had a chance to meet up, chat and have fun. We want to bring women together to have a really great night out, to relax and meet up with their friends,” said Ciara.

Called The Fabulous Fillies’ Charity Auction, the event will begin with a drinks reception before the guests sit down to a three-course meal. Local musician Kiaran Brennan will entertain the crowd before the auction itself kicks off.

The items up for grabs include anything from hotel nights away to luxury pyjamas, and Irish whiskey to premium beef hampers.

No-one will go home empty-handed either, because they’ll receive a gift bag packed with goodies from businesses around the county.

Tickets costing €50 are available from www.ballybarireland.com, but they are limited so it’s best to buy early to avoid disappointment.