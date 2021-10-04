Further 892 new cases of Covid confirmed in the Republic

Monday, October 04, 2021

Kenneth Fox

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 892 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As the Irish Examiner reports, it marks the lowest daily figure reported since July 14th when 783 cases were recorded, followed by 994 cases being recorded on July 15th.

As of 8am today, 333 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 64 are in ICU.

The five-day moving average is 1,172.

