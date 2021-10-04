HSE/South East Community Healthcare launches flu vaccination programme

Maria Long and Róisín Burke of the Primary Care Unit, South East Community Healthcare, who received their flu vaccine at a clinic in the HSE’s offices in Lacken, Kilkenny

The HSE is appealing to people in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to get their free of charge flu vaccine.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare organisation launched its campaign today, with its Chief Officer Kate Killeen White being among the first healthcare workers to receive her vaccine at a clinic in the HSE’s offices in Lacken, Kilkenny.

“Of course, there has been much attention on COVID-19 in the last 18 months. There is, however, another potentially dangerous infection out there this winter – the flu,” Kate said. “Due to non-pharmaceutical interventions last year (such as social distancing and the use of face coverings indoors), there was a massive reduction in circulating flu. This, however, may have resulted in a reduction in population immunity and increased susceptibility in this year’s flu season. For healthcare workers, getting vaccinated means protecting themselves, their patients, and their families.”

Dr Catherine Lynch, Specialist in Public Health Medicine with the HSE’s Public Health Dept. in the South East, also received her vaccine at the same clinic.

Dr Lynch added: “Flu is unpredictable. As high an uptake as can be achieved generally – in addition to cutting the risks of infection – will help the health services to better manage any demands on the system from COVID-19 cases. We also want to avoid scenarios whereby people might become co-infected with flu and the coronavirus and the severe illness that may be involved.”

“Flu is a serious illness. Although the severity of the flu season can vary, we know that people aged 65 and over are most likely to be impacted and have an increased likelihood of severe illness, being admitted into hospital or dying from flu when compared to the general population. The flu vaccine is the best protection against flu this winter. Regrettably, up to 500 people in Ireland die from this disease every year *. This is why it is so important that, if you are eligible to get a flu vaccine, you do so as soon as it is offered to you. A flu vaccine will protect those aged over 65 from the very worst effects of flu.”

Who should get the free flu vaccine?

This year the free flu vaccine is recommended for you if you are in one of these groups: