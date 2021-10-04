Key witness in Michaela McAreavey murder trial found dead

Police in Mauritius have confirmed that the lead witness in the Michaela McAreavey murder trial has been found dead.

Raj Teekoy’s body was found on a wasteland in Beau-Plateau in Goodlands on the north of the island last night.

An investigation into his death is now under way.

Mr Teekoy was a cleaner at the Legend’s hotel resort where Michaela McAreavey was attacked and killed as she returned to her hotel room and disturbed a burglary that was underway.

Ms McAreavey was just 27 years old and had been married just 10 days prior to her death in 2011.

She had been staying at the resort with her husband John.

Mr Teekoy was initially charged with conspiracy to murder.

However, the case was dropped against him, and he was granted immunity from prosecution after spending two months in prison.

A lawyer who represents the interests of the family in Maritius has said that the death of Mr Teekoy would not end the pursuit of Michaela McAreavey’s killer.

Earlier this year, the Mauritian government agreed to re-examine the details of the case.