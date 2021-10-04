‘Nothing can ever truly provide justice’: Nadine Lott’s family on Murtaugh sentence

Alison O’Riordan

The family of murdered beauty therapist Nadine Lott have said that nothing can ever “truly provide justice” for the loss of their daughter and sister in such a “brutal and needless fashion”.

“This sentence can never bring true justice for Nadine, can never fix what has been broken and can never recover what has been lost,” a statement read.

Commencing the statement on behalf of the Lott family outside the Criminal Courts of Justice building this afternoon, family friend and solicitor Padraig Hyland said that Nadine’s family would like to thank a number of people for their unfailing support throughout the entire process of this “difficult trial”.

“We would like to thank the team of detectives and gardai for their professionalism, kindness and their determination to bring this case to trial and to reach the verdict and sentence that has been pronounced today.

“We would like to thank the legal team for the DPP who worked tirelessly and became so personally invested in Nadine’s case, for all of their expertise and advice. Nadine’s family would also like to thank all of the medical personnel from the first responders, the ambulance service and all at St Vincent’s Hospital, who did everything they possibly could to save Nadine’s life.

“They would like to thank all of their friends and people they have never met from Arklow, all over Ireland and all around the world for their kind words, thoughts and prayers for the family and Nadine. It has been a wonderful comfort to the family during these dark times and it means more than people will ever know.”

Justice system

He continued: “The family would like to extend their deepest thanks to their local priest and the clergy for their comfort and prayers since Nadine’s death. To thank you the media for respecting the privacy of the family and reporting on this trial with sensitivity throughout.

“Nadine’s family want to thank the court and justice system for the verdict in this trial and the sentence today, for the justice that this brings.

“They want to say that this sentence can never bring true justice for Nadine, can never fix what has been broken and can never recover what has been lost. Nothing can ever truly provide justice for the loss in such a brutal and needless fashion of their beautiful daughter and sister Nadine.

She was beautiful inside and out, a girl with a huge heart filled with fun and kindness with her whole life ahead of her

“Nadine Lott loved life, she lived for her daughter. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Nadine could not help but be touched by her and her zest for life.

“She was beautiful inside and out, a girl with a huge heart filled with fun and kindness with her whole life ahead of her.

“She was a loved daughter and a loving mother and a treasured sister and a best friend. Nadine will never be forgotten and her memory will be kept alive forever through her adoring family and friends. May she rest in peace.”

The Lott family were present for the statement and all stood behind Mr Hyland, wearing black face-masks with ‘Nadine’ written in pink on the front.