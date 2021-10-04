SIPTU to hold protest over Dublin firefighter shortage

SIPTU will be holding a protest outside the Mansion House on Monday evening over the issue of firefighter shortages in Dublin

According to the trade union, the public and firefighters are being placed at higher risk because of a shortfall in staff numbers.

SIPTU is asking management to start a training drive immediately.

A spokesperson for SIPTU, Brendan O’Brien, has said shortages are having an impact on the emergency service every day.

“We’re looking at a situation where either fire appliances are taken off the road or appliances are under manned which in turn can lead to delays in response to emergency,” Mr O’Brein told Newstalk.

“This is a real problem that has real implications for the public in terms of the safety and well-being of both the public and firefighters.”