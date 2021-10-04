Stephen Donnelly criticises protest at home of Dr Tony Holohan

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has criticised protesters who gathered outside the home of Cheif Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan.

Speaking to Newstalk on Monday, Mr Donnelly said there is a time and place for legitimate protest:

“In general, as I said when it happened originally to Simon Harris a few years ago, I think there is a very important and legitimate place for protest in this country,” Mr Donnelly said.

“Outside Leinster House or outside departments, I just don’t think there is any place for targeting peoples homes in our country.”

His comments come following an anti-vaccine protest outside the home of Dr Tony Holohan on Sunday.

The protest was “very modest” in size, with those in attendance carrying anti-Covid-19 vaccine placards, according to The Irish Times.

Gardaí attended the scene in Terenure, Dublin 6, for a period on Sunday when the small group of people remained outside the Holohan family home.

The protest comes two weeks after a similar one outside the Dublin 8 home of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and his partner Dr Matt Barrett.