‘Unfinished’ road surfaces are a cause for concern

By Suzanne Pender

GRITTY “unfinished” road surfaces, despite undergoing an upgrade, are causing concern among the public, according to local councillors.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the matter of recent road upgrades at Sharon Avenue and Haymarket at last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

“I’ve had a number of enquiries about the surfaces used on the roads at Sharon Avenue and Haymarket … the condition the streets have been left in afterwards is causing a concern,” said cllr Phelan.

“What material is being used, because there is a question about the grit that’s left behind and the quality of the road surface?” he added.

Cllr Fergal Browne agreed and pointed to a previous experience of this particular road surface at College Street, which he said was “eroding already”.

“It is a cheaper road surface, which means we can get more roads done, but it doesn’t look great,” said cllr Browne.

Cllr John Cassin recalled the previous resurfacing of Kennedy Avenue, which when done “looked like a dog’s dinner” but then took a number of weeks to settle in before the look improved.

“We have been assured that the sweepers will be down there (Sharon Avenue and Haymarket) in the next few days and take up the grit … is that the case?” asked cllr Cassin.

Carlow MD engineer Barry Knowles said it was a macadam surface dressing, which “does take time for the material to bed in”, requiring traffic to travel on it. Mr Knowles stated that sweepers are used to take the loose chippings off the road, but it “cannot be swept at the moment because it is bedding in”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton suggested communicating with the public on how the process works, because “many people feel the road is unfinished”.

Mr Knowles also outlined the multi-annual restoration improvement programme for 2022 to 2024. This includes restoration works in 2022 at Hanover twin roundabout, Clogna, The Numbers road, Browneshill Avenue, Browneshill Link Road and Staplestown Church Road.

Works plans for 2023 include Hanover Bus Park; county hall, Athy Road; Sleaty Street; the slip road at IT Carlow and Ballybar crossroads. Works for 2024 include Church Street, Graiguecullen; Sion Cross, Bennekery; Railway Road; and Closh Pump/Tullow Road roundabout.

The programme was proposed by cllr Browne, seconded by cllr Cassin and adopted by the members.