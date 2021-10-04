Walking festival will showcase scenic sites and majestic mountains

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW’S majestic Blackstairs Mountains and River Barrow together with the charming villages of Myshall, Ballymurphy and Rathanna will feature in this year’s Carlow Autumn Walking Festival, which takes place from Friday to Sunday 15-17 October.

The festival caters for all levels, from very experienced hill walkers out to enjoy an invigorating mountain trek to novices seeking some peace and tranquillity along more leisurely routes.

This well-organised event aims to make the great outdoors accessible to everyone, with knowledgeable local guides from Tullow Mountaineering Club and Blackstairs Ramblers leading visitors through the Carlow countryside.

There is a choice of walks organised according to experience levels from (A) for very experienced walkers to (B) for experienced walkers and (C) for leisure/regular walkers.

The routes vary from a night hike on Friday to a history and heritage tour incorporating a number of interesting historical sites, including the World War II German plane bombing of the Shannon family home.

Mount Leinster will feature strongly in the walks, as will picturesque areas around the Nine Stones viewing point and the byways of Ballymurphy, Rathanna and Myshall.

Well-known biologist and RTÉ personality Éanna Ní Lamhna leads a walk around John’s Hill discovering the habitats and flora and fauna of this special area on Saturday 16 October.

This year’s festival also sees the launch of the Carlow section of the Columban Way with a walk from the Nine Stones viewing point to Myshall village.

St Columbanus, Ireland’s first great European saint, was born in the shadow of Mount Leinster and walkers can follow in his footsteps as he journeyed during the 5th and 6th centuries from Carlow to Bangor in Co Down, where he founded a famous monastery.

St Columbanus had a huge affinity with nature, which can be appreciated in the stunning mountainous countryside of the Blackstairs – relax, breathe a little deeper and journey not just to a destination but to a great understanding of nature and life as you travel through this beautiful landscape.

Leisure walkers can enjoy the popular mindfulness walk through the beautiful Clogrennane Wood, gaining tips on positive mental attitude or join the photographic walk at Kilbrannish Forest recreation area to learn all about the basic principles of photography in the wild.

For further details on registration for the walks, starting points and rules of participation, visit www.carlowtourism.com/walkingfestival or phone 059 9130411. Details of special accommodation packages are available by logging onto www.carlowtourism.com/specialoffers