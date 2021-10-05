Death notices and funeral announcements

John McKinley

Beechwood Drive, Rathnapish, Carlow and formerly of Warrenpoint, Co. Down, October 5th 2021 (peacefully) in the gentle and exceptional care of SignaCare, Killerig in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee Perkins) and much loved father of Carol and Barry. Sadly missed by his daughter, son, son-in-law Raafat, daughter-in-law Margaret, grandsons John and James, brother-in-law Jim O’Hanlon, sisters-in-law Margaret O’Rourke and Chris McKinley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Thursday evening in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to Sight Savers International of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Joe Monahan

High Street, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow & Park Lane, Hayes, Middlesex, England. Peacefully on October 4th, 2021 at Sonas Nursing Home, Tullow.

Deeply regretted by his loving family Kieran, Lorraine & Claire, daughter-in-law Breda, grandchildren Daniel, Emma, Thomas, Adam & Luke, sisters-in-law Mary & Kathleen, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Joe’s Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh, on Wednesday & Thursday from 3pm to 8pm. Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 10am in Saint Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge followed by burial in Leighlinbridge Cemetery.

Joe’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link

https://www.leighlinparish.ie/webcam/