Irish gym chain FLYEfit to create 120 jobs with four new ‘super gyms’

Irish gym chain FLYEfit is to open four new “super gyms”, creating 120 jobs.

The chain is investing €10 million in an expansion from a current 16 to 20 gyms between Dublin and Cork, with new jobs across its operations from gym managers to personal trainers.

It said Ireland is currently experiencing a “fitness boom”, with the expansion a response to “the new era of hybrid working and unprecedented demand from customers who have taken up exercise during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The first of the four new 20,000-square-foot super gyms will open at Dublin’s Northside Shopping Centre later this month. Three more gyms are set to open in Dublin’s city centre, northside and southside of the city, it said.

The chain is also expanding its flagship gym in Blanchardstown from 20,000 square feet to 30,000, making it the biggest in the group, which it said will open in the coming weeks.

‘Gyms are booming’

A FLYEfit spokesperson said the chain’s “gyms are booming”.

“The Covid-19 pandemic and the new model of hybrid working has changed everyone’s attitude to fitness,” they said.

“Thousands of people used the lockdowns to take up exercise and to get fit and the switch to hybrid working has helped workers to free up more time for exercise and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“Our gyms are booming because our roaming membership allows members to work out at any one of our gyms.

“Members are not restricted to one gym and can choose to fit their workout into their daily hybrid working routine by visiting whichever gym is convenient to their place of work, whether they’re working from home or the office.

“You can join any FLYEfit gym for €29 per month or all of our gyms for €32 per month and our gyms can be found throughout the city and suburbs.”

The spokesperson said the chain’s expansion strategy is focused on strengthening its presence in cities and expanding into suburban areas.

The chain is also removing its €25 joining fee for 10 days, from October 15th to 25th inclusive, to mark its tenth birthday.