Weather advisory issued for 10 western counties with warnings of potential flooding

Tuesday, October 05, 2021

A weather advisory has been issued for 10 counties for the coming days.

Met Éireann has warned of wet conditions for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Donegal and all of Connacht lasting until the weekend.

The advisory was issued at lunchtime on Tuesday and will remain in place until 6am on Saturday.

“A band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic and is forecast to stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday, leading to persistent and heavy falls in places,” the forecaster said.

“This may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.”

The advisory will be updated on Wednesday, at which point Met Éireann may issue a weather warning.

