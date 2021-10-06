Aldi granted planning permission to replace Hanover store in Carlow

  • Home >
Wednesday, October 06, 2021

By Elizabeth Lee

ALDI Ireland today received planning permission from Carlow County Council and unveiled plans to replace and upgrade its Hanover Road, Carlow store in a move that will create an additional five new permanent jobs.

The new and improved store will offer customers a larger shopping space, with the retail floor increasing by 32% from 998sqm to 1,315sqm. The new store will also be built according to Aldi’s award-wining design, providing shoppers with an improved shopping experience.

Creating a larger Aldi store featuring our award-winning Project Fresh format will provide an even better shopping experience for Carlow shoppers, while contributing positively to the town,” said Aldi Ireland’s regional managing director Donald Mackay.

The store team are hugely excited by this announcement and are looking forward to the store receiving a state-of-the-art upgrade,” concluded Mr Mackay.

