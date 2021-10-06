Aspiring filmmaker captures hometown during lockdown

By Elizabeth Lee

GIFTED photographer and aspiring filmmaker John Hughes spent the longest days and nights of severe social restrictions taking photographs of his hometown.

Nineteen-year-old John was a leaving cert student when the social lockdowns were imposed and the streets of Baltinglass were deserted.

He and his friends roamed the town at night, restless as only teenagers can be, but rather than lamenting about the restrictions, John used his camera to document the silent and empty streets. He also focused on historic buildings such as St Joseph’s Church, or the former convent Rathcoran House, to illustrate the still eeriness of the place.

“The whole place was so quiet, so it was easy to take the photos. There were so few people around, so there was a certain atmosphere. It gave a kind of Gothic feeling to the photos,” said John.

The son of John and Bridget Hughes from Baltinglass, John has begun the next chapter on the road to becoming a screenwriter and director. He’s studying film production in Carlow Institute for Further Education, after which he hopes to progress to IT Carlow or the Dún Laoghaire College of Art, Design and Technology.

His photographs are available for sale as prints or as postcards, so visit his Facebook page, John Hughes Film and Photography, for further details.