€1.4m plan will transform town for cyclists and pedestrians

By Suzanne Pender

A SIGNIFICANT €1.4m will be spent in Carlow town over the coming months to encourage ‘active travel’ by walking or cycling to schools and places of work within the town’s environs.

Carlow Municipal District outlined the 12 projects earmarked under the Active Travel Programme at its meeting last Thursday. Among them is a €290,000 pedestrian and cycle scheme from Hanover to Tyndall College; junction improvement at Green Lane/Station Road at a cost of €60,000; funding of €100,000 for a walking/cycling track at the River Burrin; €300,000 for a pedestrian/cycle scheme at Tullow Road; a pedestrian/cycle scheme at Dublin Road at a cost of €180,000; improvements at Staplestown Road/Pollerton Link Road at a cost of €63,000; Athy Road/River Barrow walk link, €108,000; cycle schemes in the areas of Green Lane, Pollerton Road and Fairgreen at a cost of €100,000; and junction schemes at Governey Square to Castle Hill costing €80,000.

A Carlow area transport assessment will be carried out at a cost of €100,000, while a ‘safe route to school’ scheme has been selected for Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, with improvements to encourage active travel, which is now going to design stage.

Acting senior executive engineer Niall Kinsella outlined the Active Travel programme, with projects beginning this month and running through 2021 and into 2022. Mr Kinsella pointed out that 12 of the 15 works approved for Co Carlow under the scheme were in Carlow town, a total investment of €1.4m.

Mr Kinsella also invited suggestions for future pedestrian and cycle schemes which may benefit under this funding stream.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked about the option of turning right off St Joseph’s Road, adding that the decision for a no right turn made many years ago had unintentionally brought traffic onto MacGamhna Road.

Cllr Cassin asked about anti-social issues at Burrin linear walk and encouraged the council to “open it up” by “having more lights and more eyes on it”.

Mr Kinsella said that it was too early to comment on removing the right turn at St Joseph’s Road, but it would be considered as part of the design process. He confirmed that anti-social behaviour at the Burrin linear walk “was on our radar”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked that the Link Road at Browneshill not just be on a list but that it “should be at the top of that list”, pointing out that a large section of the link road to the Hacketstown Road has no footpath. He also said it was “critical” that residents be consulted as various stages of the Active Travel plan before works began.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about a cycle track from John Sweeney Park and The Laurels and also a footbridge in Graiguecullen to alleviate some of the pressure in this area for pedestrians and cyclists and the large volumes of traffic. She also asked about CCTV at the Burrin linear walk to deter anti-social behaviour.

Mr Kinsella pointed out that Carlow County Council does not choose routes for the Active Travel programme and that each individual project must fulfil the criteria under the scheme, with funding allocated not for recreational routes but “for purpose” routes, designed for people travelling to school or places of work.

He stated that the council was currently going through the design and process stage for a cycle route to John Sweeney Park and was hoping to be on site in 2022. He added that a pedestrian bridge over the River Barrow at Graiguecullen was part of the ‘Carlow 2040’ proposals and was being looked at.

Director of services Michael Rainey complimented the great programme of works, which was “hugely positive for Carlow”.

He stated that Active Travel was a competitive funding process, so only “good, strong applications would be successful”.

“Now is the time to take the opportunity,” said Mr Rainey.