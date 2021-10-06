Elderly husband barred from the family home

A 72-year-old man became the oldest recipient of a barring order in this reporter’s 25-year career, after a judge heard how he had chased his 68-year-old wife across the yard with a lump hammer early on in the month.

“He went after her with the intention to kill her, because he told us,” said one of their two adult children who accompanied a parent each in Athy District Court last week.

“I don’t want him around my mother,” said one of the accompanying offspring.

“I find him not safe when he’s at home,” said the wife, although she did confirm that he didn’t make contact with the hammer as she had run, and notified the gardaí.

The court heard he had apparently lost a tool and blamed his wife, and is to appear in court on charges in relation to this next month.

“It was just a spur of the moment thing,” the man said without raising his head.

“Do you know why you lost it?” asked Judge Desmond Zaidan, and the man shook his head.

“Is that the first time you behaved like that?” he asked.

“Yes,” said the man.

“No, it’s not,” said his wife’s chaperone.

“There’s been no reconciliation, just years and years of domestic abuse,” she said.

“Does mother give as good as she gets?” asked the judge.

“Mother’s a pacifist, Daddy has a lot going on in his head,” the daughter said and told the judge how he had been affected by some close familial suicide.

She then revealed her father was on anti-depressants, and anti-anxiety medications, but that he was now living with another adult child in a neighbouring county.

“He’s not very nice to Mammy,” admitted the sibling accompanying the father.

“I’m going to keep them apart,” said the judge, as he acknowledged the possible side-effects of such medications, and then handed down a Safety Order for the maximum of five years.

“We’ll try and sort his head out,” said his accompanist.

“It’s sad,” concluded the judge.