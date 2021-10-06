Massive Carlow solar farm receives planning permission

A large scale solar farm for Carlow has been granted planning permission on appeal.

Terra Solar Ltd lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanala for planning permission for a solar farm 127 hectares in size with an output of 95MW at Garrenleen, Bendistown, Tinnaclash and Ardbearn.

Carlow County Council had refused permission the basis of the design and scale of the development which was deemed contrary to the county development plan.

There were also concerns that the the development would have a negative impact on the River Burren which adjoins the development site.

The decision was appealed and an inspector An Bord Pleanala deemed the proposal would “support national and regional renewable energy policy objectives and would not conflict with the provision of the development plan” subject to conditions.

This includes a restoration plan for the decommissioning of the solar plan when the lifespan of the development expires.

The developer was also ordered to lodge a cash deposit, insurance company bond or a security for the reinstatement of the site.