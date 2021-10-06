Mayor uses casting vote in ballot on Safepass reform

By Suzanne Pender

A MOTION calling for reform of the Safepass training and pricing was defeated, with the mayor of Carlow exercising his right to the casting vote.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a notice of motion to a meeting of Carlow Municipal District last week, calling for reforms of safety awareness training and in particular the Safepass course delivery and pricing.

She stated that to secure a Safepass was previously €80, but it had now increased to €160, while there was also an annual handling charge of €160.

“That’s over €300 to go to work … a Safepass shouldn’t be an income stream or seen as a cash cow,” she told Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

The motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin and then put to a vote by the members. Cllr Fergal Browne and cllr Tom O’Neill voted against, cllr Wallace and Cassin voted for, while cllrs Andrea Dalton and Fintan Phelan abstained, leaving mayor of Carlow cllr Ken Murnane with the casting vote.

“My understanding, and this was always the case, that most companies pay for their staff’s Safepass and it’s been €120 for a long time now … and if you are on social welfare it’s paid for,” stated cllr Murnane.

“That’s the way it is for a long, long time and no-one has told me of any change so I can’t support this,” he added.

The motion was therefore defeated.