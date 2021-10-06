RDS indoor events to return with €5m Christmas fair

James Cox

Ireland’s largest Christmas gift shopping event has announced its return to Dublin’s RDS from December 1st-5th.

The return of Gifted, the Contemporary Craft and Design Fair, will come as a crucial lifeline to hundreds of unique independent brands and makers after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year.

The traditional opening to the festive season in the capital is set to attract over 35,000 people in five days, with over 500 designers, makers and artisan food producers and Ireland’s largest collection of sustainable Christmas gifts.

The expected spend in the RDS is €1 million for each day of the fair.

“The annual fair is a huge boost to the independent creative sector, it is vital to the industry as a whole, and it is estimated that it generates enough business to keep most of the exhibitors busy for at least four months of the year,” said organiser, Patrick O’Sullivan.

“At the onset of lockdown last year, we immediately moved to supporting our exhibitors through the giftedfromireland.com site — and that has been a very successful sales outlet for them.

“However, so many of our exhibitors are overjoyed at news of the return of Gifted because they have missed the human interaction of the selling process.

“There is a joy in conveying a gift’s uniqueness to people, and the steps involved in making it, that has been absent in the craft and design industry since Covid-19.

“The Fair is a unique opportunity to interact with the most creative people in Ireland and discover thousands of original products available only at Gifted.

“Giving a Gifted gift this Christmas means loved ones will receive a specially created present from an extensive range that can’t be matched anywhere else.

“Our curated offering gives you the opportunity to secure once-off presents from a wide selection of contemporary Irish jewellery, fashion, accessories, ceramics, interiors, art, photography, and children’s gifts.”

Gifted also hosts the Spectacular Christmas Food Emporium with over 100 artisan food producers.

Mr O’Sullivan also announced the return of Ireland’s premier art fair, Art Source, to the RDS from November 12th-14th.

Over 15,000 people are expected to attend the show, which will feature 200 of the best contemporary Irish and international artists and galleries.