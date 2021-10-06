  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Several Carlow projects included in National Development Plan

Several Carlow projects included in National Development Plan

Wednesday, October 06, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

SEVERAL important Carlow projects have been included in the National Development Plan 2021-2030.

Speaking after the launch of the plan, local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented: “There are a number of important projects for the Carlow and midlands and southern area as part of the plan, which I welcome today.

“It includes a priority for regional and local road projects at earlier stages of planning and design, including the Carlow Southern Relief Road.

“As part of a regional water supply project, the Eastern and Midlands Region (WSP-EMR) is a strategic national project to help meet the future water supply needs for housing, commercial and industrial growth in an area comprising 40% of Ireland’s population,” she added.

“The project will facilitate options to reinforce supplies of treated water to Carlow in the future. This will ensure that the long-term (2050 and beyond) water supply requirements of the region are met in a sustainable manner.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tullow hair salon is a cut above the rest

Tuesday, 05/10/21 - 5:00pm

Local authority urged to renovate vacant properties

Tuesday, 05/10/21 - 4:00pm

Girl with images, videos and diary saw children as sex objects, court told

Tuesday, 05/10/21 - 3:02pm