Several Carlow projects included in National Development Plan

By Suzanne Pender

SEVERAL important Carlow projects have been included in the National Development Plan 2021-2030.

Speaking after the launch of the plan, local Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor commented: “There are a number of important projects for the Carlow and midlands and southern area as part of the plan, which I welcome today.

“It includes a priority for regional and local road projects at earlier stages of planning and design, including the Carlow Southern Relief Road.

“As part of a regional water supply project, the Eastern and Midlands Region (WSP-EMR) is a strategic national project to help meet the future water supply needs for housing, commercial and industrial growth in an area comprising 40% of Ireland’s population,” she added.

“The project will facilitate options to reinforce supplies of treated water to Carlow in the future. This will ensure that the long-term (2050 and beyond) water supply requirements of the region are met in a sustainable manner.”