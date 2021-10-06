Students en route to Carlow left at side of road

Castledermot students attending school and college in Carlow were left at the side of the road as the bus was full.

Kildare TD Mark Wall raised the issue in the Dáil calling for a debate on rural bus services claiming that Castledermot were crying out for more resources.

He had been contacted by the parents of students involved.

“Not for the first time, these students have been left on the side of the road because the scheduled bus is full and cannot take them or any more passengers when it reaches the town. On Monday last, seven students were left standing on the side of the road in the town. What is all the more frustrating for them and for their parents is that all of these students had purchased tickets in advance, yet when they rang the operator they were told that the operator could not take any further passengers.”