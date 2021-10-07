Carlow town apartment development refused planning permission

A mammoth apartment development for Carlow town has been refused planning permission.

Derek Devoy Ltd submitted a planning application for 78 one, two and three bedroom apartments at the Greenvale site on Montgomery Street, Carlow. The apartments were to be accommodated in five-story blocks overlooking the Barrow.

The development provided for 38 car park spaces and 40 bicycle parking spaces.

The development attracted a number of submissions from locals including from Hazel Court residents who objected to the “excessive” size.

While Carlow County Council announced its decision to refuse permisson the grounds for doing so have yet to be published on its website.