Council makes moves to redevelop former hostel for social housing

The St Vincent de Paul Hostel, Dublin Road, Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

MOVES to redevelop the former St Vincent de Paul Hostel for social housing have already got underway.

Senior executive officer Brian O’Donovan confirmed that the council had made inquiries in relation to the Dublin Road property, which will no longer be used for homeless services by the charity, with alternative accommodation currently being put in place.

“We have asked St Vincent de Paul for an option on it for development in the future and they stated they were happy to work with us, but it is at the very earliest stage,” cautioned Mr O’Donovan in replying to a question from cllr Tom O’Neill.

Cllr O’Neill asked if there was a plan for the building. Mr O’Donovan said it was considered for social housing. However, he added that the council would “have to see if the costings made sense”.

Cllr John Cassin asked if the council had met representatives of Carlow Depaul, the new organisation that’s taking over the charity’s homeless services, how the new apartment-style accommodation was allocated and if it was a short- or long-term lease.

Mr O’Donovan confirmed that the council had engaged with Depaul and that the apartments were allocated on the basis of emergency/temporary accommodation to a three/six month maximum stay.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace asked about an audit of all fire alarms in council properties and the availability of bungalows and housing specific to people with disabilities. Mr O’Donovan confirmed that fire alarm inspections are carried out by the fire service and that specially-adapted bungalows were built in conjunction with Tinteán at Pollerton and at Rivercourt; however, there were currently no vacancies.

Mr O’Donovan outlined an up-to-date progress report in relation to a number of council housing projects, including St Mary’s Park, where they expected to be on site in the next two weeks and Staplestown Road, where work will begin in the next couple of weeks. He also confirmed that the council had secured a property at Tanner Hall and within the next two months a ‘Part 8’ in relation to a housing project at Leighlin Road was expected to come before the municipal district.