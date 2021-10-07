Death notices and funeral arrangements

Breda Kavanagh

The Orchards, Tullow Road and formerly of Upper Staplestown Road, Carlow, October 5th 2021 (peacefully) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Predeceased by her brother Des Kavanagh, and sisters May Kirwan and Alicia Moore. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives and friends.

May Breda’s gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing on Thursday evening in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow from 6.30pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea, to arrive for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Please note Covid restrictions apply when attending the funeral home and church.

The Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link: www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/