Dublin Zoo to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation

On Thursday Dublin Zoo launched a new 10-year strategic plan aiming to re-invent itself as a zoo-based conservation organisation.

The plan is built around five key objectives: saving wildlife in Ireland and globally, inspiring a passion for nature and cultivating the next generation of conservationists, as well as operating a sustainable visitor attraction.

The plan also includes increasing visitor numbers to 1.5 million per year by 2031 and upgrading infrastructure.

The 10-year plan was launched by Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan and Dublin Zoo Director Dr Christoph Schwitzer.

“We want to make the leap from a zoo that Dubliners can be proud of, to a national cultural attraction that defines the future of zoos globally,” Dr Schwitzer said.

“Our ambition is for Dublin Zoo to transform into a leading hub for wildlife conservation of international significance.”

The move from zoo to zoo-based conservation organisation will include an animal collection of high conservation relevance, influencing policy development globally and becoming a focal point for species conservation status assessment and planning.

